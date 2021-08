MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Masks will again be required in Shelby County-owned buildings beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m., Mayor Lee Harris said.

The mask requirement applies to people who have had COVID-19 vaccinations, in addition to those who are unvaccinated.

Per CDC guidelines, effective at 9 AM tomorrow, masks will be required for all, including vaccinated individuals, in county-owned facilities open to the public. The way out of this pandemic is—and has always been—to make sure our loved ones get vaccinated. #ContinuetheCourse pic.twitter.com/dTpSsx0Hmx — Mayor Lee Harris (@MayorLeeHarris) August 2, 2021

Harris said the requirement follows CDC guidelines after new research showed a small chance of vaccinated people spreading the virus.