MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The indoor mask mandate in Shelby County will expire for many private businesses, though they continue to be highly recommended.

The Shelby County Health Department issued a new health order Wednesday, effective immediately. It notes that COVID numbers have been decreasing locally, and the area is no longer considered a high-transmission area by the CDC.

Due to the decline in the numbers, the Department “highly recommends” that businesses continue to require masks in indoor, public settings — but does not require it.

Masks will still be required in schools, government buildings and on public transit.

You can read the order here.