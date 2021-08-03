Masks recommended for all indoor public spaces in new Shelby County health order

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris removes his mask before speaking to an online audience at the joint COVID task force meeting Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new Shelby County health order Tuesday highly recommends masks for all indoor public settings, regardless of your vaccination status.

Health Order 24 was issued Tuesday. It also strongly recommends vaccinations and encourages employers to require regular COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated employees.

The order goes in effect at noon Tuesday and remains in effect until Aug. 31. It can be viewed here.

Mayor Lee Harris said last week that the county’s newest health order would likely urge masking indoors in public spaces. Masks are now required in Shelby County-owned facilities beginning Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Drinking party at Olympic village lands athletes, staff in trouble for violating COVID-19 protocols

Several injured outside Pentagon

Money over pandemic, political struggle remains at forefront for Tokyo Olympics

Destination Japan: Tea ceremonies

Press conference following workplace shooting in Antioch

US hits 70% vaccination rate -- a month late, amid a surge

More News