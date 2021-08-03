Masks recommended for all indoor public spaces in new Shelby County health order

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris removes his mask before speaking to an online audience at the joint COVID task force meeting Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new Shelby County health order Tuesday highly recommends masks for all indoor public settings, regardless of your vaccination status.

Health Order 24 was issued Tuesday. It also strongly recommends vaccinations and encourages employers to require regular COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated employees.

The order goes in effect at noon Tuesday and remains in effect until Aug. 31. It can be viewed here.

Mayor Lee Harris said last week that the county’s newest health order would likely urge masking indoors in public spaces. Masks are now required in Shelby County-owned facilities beginning Tuesday.