It’s been one week since Shelby County’s last COVID death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County has gone one week without a death from COVID-19, and the average number of new cases is down to 23 a day over the past seven days, according to the health department Tuesday.

The county’s last death related to the virus was recorded June 22, a health department spokesperson said. The total number of deaths related to the virus is 1,685, according to the department’s website.

On Tuesday, the county’s data website reported 15 new cases. At its peak on Jan. 3, there were 680 reported new cases.

The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 is nearing 100,000. The health department’s data website listed that number at 99,801. Of those, 97,743 cases were considered inactive or recovered.

The county reported that 386,702 people had received vaccinations, 55.2% of the way to the county’s goal.

