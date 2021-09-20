‘Hey, hey, hey, goodbye!’: Passengers sing as two kicked off Florida flight for not wearing masks

Coronavirus

MIAMI (WFLA) — A video on Twitter captured the moment when two people were escorted off an American Airlines flight out of the Miami International Airport for not wearing masks.

The video was put online by Twitter account @ONLYinDADE showing the other flight passengers chanting the song “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” by Steam as the two were removed by the crew.

While the post says three people were escorted off the plane, American Airlines later clarified that only two people were escorted off the flight, WTVJ reports.

According to American Airlines, the flight was headed to Houston but had to head back to Miami to get the customers off the plane.

