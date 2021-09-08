Here are your chances of getting a breakthrough case

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A new Washington Post-ABC News poll shows concern is growing among partially and fully vaccinated adults, with 52% worried about catching the virus. That’s up from 32% in late June.

Is that concern warranted?

New data suggests the chance of vaccinated people getting COVID-19 is probably about one in 5,000, or .02%, per day, according to The New York Times. The chance may even be one in 10,000, or .01%.

“When you look at the data, it’s very unlikely, if you’re fully vaccinated, that you get a breakthrough infection,” Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said. “Yes, they occur. Yes, they’re getting more common in certain areas where there’s high spread, but it’s not something to worry about to the degree that people are.”

Adalja says even if a vaccinated person does get COVID-19, the symptoms will likely be mild.

“I think that really shows the power of these vaccines,” Adalja said. “The best way to put this pandemic behind us is to get our high-risk people vaccinated because we cannot have hospitals continually worrying about capacity problems because the unvaccinated are getting infected and taking up hospital space.”

Dr. Daniel LaRoche, a physician at Mount Sinai in New York, agrees.

“When you get infected with the COVID virus, then stay home,” LaRoche said. “Don’t infect my colleagues, don’t take up the space of a bed from another patient of mine.”

LaRoche thinks we need to do a better job of educating the community, create more incentives for people to get vaccinated and assess penalties for those who don’t.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden is expected to outline a new six-point COVID-19 plan.

“Right now, we know 30% of Republicans are averse to getting the vaccine,” political strategist Laura Fink said. “We know young people are averse to getting the vaccine. And we know that communities of color don’t have access. All of these are challenges that will have to be tackled by this administration and by everyone in this country.”

Gov. Larry Hogan, R.-Md., says the White House has a messaging problem on vaccines and boosters. Fink said we “need all hands on deck” to inform the unvaccinated about the shots’ benefits.

“You need trusted messengers, you need members of their church, you need people that are leading their unions, you need community leaders to all get out there on the frontlines and help,” Fink said.

For Adalja, the message is clear.

“This virus is going to find you if you’re unvaccinated,” Adalja.