SHELBY COUNTY, TN – The health department will host community vaccination events the week of Dec. 6. to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations in Shelby County.
The Community Popup Events will be open to the public at the following locations:
Stay Well Memphis Community Health Fair and Vaccine Event
St. Paul Baptist Church: Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pfizer vaccine only. Ages 5 and older.
COVID-19 Walk-in Vaccination Event
New Direction Christian Church: Sunday, Dec.12, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Ages 5 and older
The following locations will be offering vaccines throughout the week of Dec. 6-12:
Shelby County Health Department Immunization Clinic: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ages 5 and older
Pipkin Building: Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ages 12 and older only
Germantown Baptist Church: Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ages 12 and older only
Vaccines that will be provided to children ages 5 through 11 are in association with LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.
COVID-19 vaccinations are also widely available at pharmacies and other vaccination sites all over Shelby County. Go to Vaccines.gov and enter your zip code to find vaccination sites near you.