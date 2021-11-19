MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department announced Friday they will continue to require masks and isolation of positive COVID-19 cases in all schools covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

This announcement applies to all public and private schools in Shelby County.

The department said a minimum isolation period of 10 days is required for positive cases from either the positive test date or onset of symptoms.

In compliance with state law, quarantine periods are not required, but are highly recommended for those who have close-contact with COVID-positive cases.

The health department said they will continue to monitor the evolution of this virus as well as all pending

litigation and any new developments in the law that may require action on the part of the

Department or residents.