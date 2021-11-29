SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn.– The Shelby County Health Department is working with the UT Health Science Center to provide COVID-19 vaccinations at the Pipkin Building until December 31.

The vaccination site is located at 940 Early Maxwell Boulevard and provides all doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines for adults and children aged 12 and older.

All adults aged 18 and older are now eligible to receive booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines if at least six months have passed since the second vaccine dose was received.

The health department said vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 will not be provided at the drive-thru site for safety reasons but parents are advised to find a pediatric vaccination site on the CDC’s vaccine website.

The Pipkin Building vaccination site hours of operation will remain:

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This comes after the health department issued Health Order No. 28, a health directive that requires masks and isolation protocols for schools covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The health department also said the site will be closed for scheduled events including Saturday, December 4.

Closure notices will be posted on the Health Department’s COVID-19 website.