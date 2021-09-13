Health department says COVID data over next two weeks will determine any new restrictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Could more COVID restrictions be on the way? The director of the health department spoke with County Commissioners on Monday and said she’s alarmed by the rise in cases.

Dr. Michelle Taylor says they want to make data-driven decisions. The rolling seven-day case average will be the best indicator of the spread of COVID in our community, she said. Right now that daily average is more than 800.

Taylor told commissioners we are at the stage of this recent surge where we are losing too many people we don’t have to lose.

Commissioner Mark Billingsley expressed concern that it seems to be business as usual as more people die, cases surge and our hospitals are pushed to their brink.

Taylor said we were starting to see a plateau but with the start of football season and festivals these next two weeks will be a good indicator of the direction we are headed.

They stress we must increase vaccination rates and mask up in crowded outdoor spaces where social distancing isn’t practical. We could see more restrictions if people choose not to.

The current health directive expires at the end of the month. Dr. Taylor says numbers at that time will determine if we ease or tighten restrictions.

