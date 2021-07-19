Emergency COVID-19 hospital in Memphis closed; facility never used

The building at 495 Union Ave. was never used as a hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A planned emergency overflow hospital for COVID-19 patients in Memphis has been decommissioned without ever being used, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said Monday.

The site was located in the 125,000-square-foot building at 495 Union Ave. formerly occupied by The Commercial Appeal.

The building was renovated to make bed space for 402 COVID-19 patients. It opened June 9, 2020.

“When early predictions pointed to a worst-case scenario of every state exceeding its COVID-19

patient capacity, we took immediate action in Tennessee to address the potential shortfall,”

Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement.

The state’s lease on the building runs until Sept. 30. TEMA did not know what may happen next to the building.

Another similar hospital in Nashville has also been deconstructed and the medical supplies returned to TEMA.

The facilities were built after Tennessee received a Major Disaster Declaration that made federal funding

available for COVID-19 response measures in April 2020.

“Tennessee’s alternate care sites provided our health care system with a margin of safety, and thankfully we did not need to open either site,” Lee said.

Tennessee reported 503 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and 818 on Friday. The increasing numbers followed a decline in June that some days saw fewer than 100 new reported cases in the state.

Shelby County saw 117 reported cases Sunday, after reaching a low of 20 new cases in mid-June.