MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CVS Health announced Friday that CVS Pharmacy locations across the country will be able to offer a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 booster dose to all adults ages 18 years and older starting on Saturday.

On November 20th, the booster dose will be available at nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations to those who have already completed primary vaccination with any authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

CVS Health said this announcement follows authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based on guidance from the organization’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

CVS Health encourages others to get vaccinated, saying in part, “We remain committed to reducing barriers to getting vaccinated and are prepared to meet the needs of individuals now eligible for a booster dose. We strongly encourage eligible individuals to schedule an appointment at a location convenient to them at CVS.com or through the CVS App.”