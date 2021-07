Canva

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Tennessee

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 15 had reached 608,432 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 34 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of July 15, 2021. In Tennessee, 38.2% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 48.3% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Carter County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.1% (16,946 fully vaccinated)

— 21.2% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (7,314 fully vaccinated)

— 20.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (161 total deaths)

— 54.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,052 (6,796 total cases)

— 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#49. Marion County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.6% (8,833 fully vaccinated)

— 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.7% (3,859 fully vaccinated)

— 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (49 total deaths)

— 8.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,354 (3,282 total cases)

— 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#48. Campbell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.8% (12,281 fully vaccinated)

— 19.4% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (5,221 fully vaccinated)

— 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (62 total deaths)

— 15.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,587 (4,218 total cases)

— 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#47. Crockett County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.8% (4,388 fully vaccinated)

— 19.4% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (1,822 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (50 total deaths)

— 89.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,554 (2,071 total cases)

— 13.9% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#46. White County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.8% (8,409 fully vaccinated)

— 19.4% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.9% (3,979 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (74 total deaths)

— 46.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,871 (3,793 total cases)

— 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#45. Rhea County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.9% (10,241 fully vaccinated)

— 19.1% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.8% (4,421 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (82 total deaths)

— 33.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,260 (4,398 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#44. Polk County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.9% (5,201 fully vaccinated)

— 19.1% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (2,388 fully vaccinated)

— 10.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (24 total deaths)

— 22.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,577 (2,117 total cases)

— 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#43. Monroe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.2% (14,518 fully vaccinated)

— 18.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (6,673 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (97 total deaths)

— 12.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,906 (6,007 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#42. Hardeman County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.2% (7,817 fully vaccinated)

— 18.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (3,034 fully vaccinated)

— 10.9% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (64 total deaths)

— 37.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,180 (3,552 total cases)

— 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#41. Coffee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.4% (17,748 fully vaccinated)

— 17.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.4% (7,416 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (123 total deaths)

— 17.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,389 (7,002 total cases)

— 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#40. Benton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.9% (5,148 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (2,533 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (41 total deaths)

— 37.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,464 (1,691 total cases)

— 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#39. Dickson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.0% (17,253 fully vaccinated)

— 16.2% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.8% (6,362 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (115 total deaths)

— 15.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,213 (7,128 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#38. Hawkins County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.1% (18,226 fully vaccinated)

— 16.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (7,972 fully vaccinated)

— 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (115 total deaths)

— 9.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,228 (6,376 total cases)

— 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#37. Carroll County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.7% (9,085 fully vaccinated)

— 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.2% (4,254 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (83 total deaths)

— 61.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,419 (3,726 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#36. Roane County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.1% (17,648 fully vaccinated)

— 13.4% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (7,512 fully vaccinated)

— 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (109 total deaths)

— 10.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,972 (6,391 total cases)

— 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#35. Claiborne County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.3% (10,653 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.5% (4,373 fully vaccinated)

— 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (74 total deaths)

— 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,176 (3,252 total cases)

— 20.3% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#34. McNairy County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.4% (8,584 fully vaccinated)

— 12.6% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.3% (4,039 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (56 total deaths)

— 17.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,256 (2,892 total cases)

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#33. Henry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.5% (10,844 fully vaccinated)

— 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.6% (5,273 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (76 total deaths)

— 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,648 (3,444 total cases)

— 16.6% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#32. Sumner County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.7% (64,376 fully vaccinated)

— 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.2% (21,180 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (358 total deaths)

— 1.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,970 (24,810 total cases)

— 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#31. Pickett County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.8% (1,707 fully vaccinated)

— 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (902 fully vaccinated)

— 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (24 total deaths)

— 156.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,392 (777 total cases)

— 20.5% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#30. Sevier County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.3% (33,708 fully vaccinated)

— 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (13,365 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (179 total deaths)

— 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,927 (13,683 total cases)

— 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#29. Haywood County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.4% (5,951 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.9% (2,352 fully vaccinated)

— 5.9% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (62 total deaths)

— 93.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,748 (2,725 total cases)

— 23.3% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#28. Greene County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.5% (23,801 fully vaccinated)

— 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.3% (10,425 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (159 total deaths)

— 24.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,685 (8,071 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#27. Cheatham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.9% (14,202 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.5% (4,709 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 138 (56 total deaths)

— 25.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,525 (4,687 total cases)

— 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#26. Robertson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.3% (25,358 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.7% (8,350 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (141 total deaths)

— 5.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,970 (10,032 total cases)

— 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#25. Rutherford County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (119,571 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.6% (28,171 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (451 total deaths)

— 26.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,211 (43,898 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#24. Shelby County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (340,598 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.5% (89,993 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (1,706 total deaths)

— 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,678 (100,073 total cases)

— 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#23. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (19,766 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.3% (8,274 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (126 total deaths)

— 24.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,678 (6,364 total cases)

— 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#22. Grainger County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (8,480 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.7% (3,595 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (50 total deaths)

— 15.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,531 (2,689 total cases)

— 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#21. Cumberland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (22,281 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.2% (13,465 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (141 total deaths)

— 25.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,418 (6,910 total cases)

— 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#20. Putnam County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (29,720 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.3% (11,077 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (180 total deaths)

— 21.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,769 (11,851 total cases)

— 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#19. Cocke County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.2% (13,381 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.1% (5,685 fully vaccinated)

— 0.1% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (101 total deaths)

— 51.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,668 (4,561 total cases)

— 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#18. Wilson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.3% (53,972 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.1% (16,725 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (251 total deaths)

— 5.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,474 (19,491 total cases)

— 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#17. Morgan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.3% (7,987 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.8% (3,291 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (37 total deaths)

— 6.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,984 (2,565 total cases)

— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#16. Madison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.3% (37,497 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.8% (13,378 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (245 total deaths)

— 35.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,888 (11,648 total cases)

— 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#15. Montgomery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (81,973 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.5% (15,517 fully vaccinated)

— 7.2% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (235 total deaths)

— 39.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,136 (21,183 total cases)

— 20.7% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#14. Blount County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (52,159 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.8% (20,202 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (200 total deaths)

— 18.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,031 (16,012 total cases)

— 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#13. Fayette County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.3% (16,146 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (6,328 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (83 total deaths)

— 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,807 (5,268 total cases)

— 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#12. Van Buren County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (2,354 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.0% (1,127 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (23 total deaths)

— 111.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,850 (872 total cases)

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#11. Unicoi County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.6% (7,260 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.5% (3,060 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (50 total deaths)

— 51.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,609 (2,076 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#10. Hamilton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (152,561 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.0% (48,148 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (510 total deaths)

— 24.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,452 (45,799 total cases)

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#9. Sullivan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (66,274 fully vaccinated)

— 9.7% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.4% (26,517 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (313 total deaths)

— 7.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,006 (17,428 total cases)

— 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#8. Anderson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (32,295 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.2% (11,880 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (176 total deaths)

— 23.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,477 (8,835 total cases)

— 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#7. Washington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (57,697 fully vaccinated)

— 16.8% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.8% (19,850 fully vaccinated)

— 11.7% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (254 total deaths)

— 5.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,530 (14,917 total cases)

— 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#6. Maury County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (43,450 fully vaccinated)

— 18.1% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.8% (13,672 fully vaccinated)

— 18.6% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (178 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,325 (13,807 total cases)

— 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#5. Knox County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (212,724 fully vaccinated)

— 18.3% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.7% (61,398 fully vaccinated)

— 10.2% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 138 (651 total deaths)

— 25.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,131 (52,351 total cases)

— 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#4. Davidson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (329,245 fully vaccinated)

— 24.1% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.0% (68,761 fully vaccinated)

— 7.9% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (953 total deaths)

— 25.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,089 (90,858 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#3. Loudon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (26,381 fully vaccinated)

— 27.7% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.8% (12,615 fully vaccinated)

— 18.6% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (71 total deaths)

— 29.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,574 (6,258 total cases)

— 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#2. Meigs County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (6,094 fully vaccinated)

— 28.5% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 99.9% (2,790 fully vaccinated)

— 36.5% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (24 total deaths)

— 4.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,552 (1,435 total cases)

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

#1. Williamson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (118,482 fully vaccinated)

— 30.1% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 90.0% (28,955 fully vaccinated)

— 23.0% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (219 total deaths)

— 50.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,087 (28,817 total cases)

— 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee