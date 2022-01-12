MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Collierville Schools announced Wednesday that it will update its COVID-19 guidance for students after the Tennessee Department of Health issued additional guidelines for COVID-19 cases and contract tracing.

Under the new emergency rule, schools are allowed to adopt their own quarantine guidance.

Collierville Schools said they will continue to follow the department of health’s guidance for positive cases, which requires those positive for COVID-19 to isolate for a minimum of 5 days and may be released after they are without fever for 24 hours without fever reducing medication and show improvement in symptoms.

Students who are potentially exposed and not experiencing symptoms will not be required by Collierville Schools to quarantine, but it is still recommended by the TN Department of Health for those who are not vaccinated.

Collierville Schools also said parents will be allowed to decide if their child should remain in-person or remote learn for the duration of the quarantine period if there is a positive case in their classroom.