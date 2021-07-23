Arkansas Democrats urge lifting of state’s mask mandate ban

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a town hall meeting in Texarkana, Ark., regarding COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Kelsi Brinkmeyer/The Texarkana Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Several Democratic lawmakers in Arkansas are calling for the majority-Republican Legislature to lift the state’s ban on schools and government entities requiring people to wear masks.

In a letter Thursday, the lawmakers from Little Rock and surrounding Pulaski County asked Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson to call a special session or for GOP legislative leaders to reconvene the House and Senate to take up the repeal.

The move comes as Arkansas has the nation’s highest COVID-19 rate.

Hutchinson signed the repeal a month after he lifted Arkansas’ statewide mask mandate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Man released from prison to marry sister of man he was accused of killing

Cherry blossoms unite Japan, US sister cities like Portland

Memorial held for DeSoto deputy one year after he drowned saving his son

Midtown neighbor witnesses robbery of pizza driver

City of Memphis falling short on goals for emergency response time as 911 call volume increases

Memphis theater cancels shows, restaurant requires masks as COVID cases spike

More News