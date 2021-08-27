(Associated Press) — A recent AP-NORC survey finds about half of Americans working in person support COVID-19 vaccine mandates for people at their workplace. This chart is current as of August 25, 2021.
Source: AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
AP Poll: Remote workers likely to favor requiring vaccine for in-person workers
