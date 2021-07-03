Cordova celebrates Independence Day, returns to normalcy

CORDOVA, Tenn. — Cities and towns across America are celebrating Independence Day this weekend, including Cordova.

This is a big deal, considering last year at this same time, everything was cancelled because of COVID-19. For Cordova, Saturday wasn’t only a celebration of independence, but a return to normalcy as well.

This is the first time for some in this Cordova community have seen their neighbors in a social setting since the pandemic.

“The neat thing about this celebration is it’s small town America,” said Carole Ann Burns, of the Cordova Community Center.

Burns said volunteers and the community coming to help is what helped put the show on, which featured Captain America.

“It’s a homemade, put together float. It’s wonderful people who are doing our talks for us, prayer.. and uh celebration of America,” said Burns.

Saturday’s event brought many people together for the first time in a long time. 9-year-old Hudson said he is very excited.

“It’s really exciting, we get to follow a fire truck, a motorcycle. This is gonna be cool,” said Hudson.

The entire event had a patriotic theme. Families had their fur-babies. and it was a celebration through dance, with fire truck sand even antique cars which gave those who limed the street something fun to check out.

Even Uncle Sam, who marveled at Captain America taking home the top prize for the best patriotic attire.

The Grand Marshall led the parade which is the acting US Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, Joseph Murphy, as he drove a car.

“It’s what America is all about. I got to ride in a red Thunderbird convertible. I would come out here just to do that. So, uh great crowd today,” Murphy said.

‘Friends of the Center’ funded this year’s parade.