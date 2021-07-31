Cooling center opens in North Memphis as heat wave continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A cooling center is opening in North Memphis Saturday as temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-90s across the Mid-South.

In a press release, the Memphis Fire Department announced the cooling center will open at the Bickford Community Center, which is located at 233 Henry Ave. The cooling city will open at 10 a.m. and run until 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

An emergency cooling center is a temporary facility for those in need of a place for respite from the hot weather. The cooling center has limited services and is not intended to replace the services provided by a shelter.

Openings are available at local shelters for anyone who is in need of food assistance or overnight sleeping accommodations. Those seeking overnight accommodations are encouraged to seek assistance from the Union Mission located at 383 Poplar Avenue, 901-526-8403 or the Salvation Army located at 696 Jackson Avenue, 901-529-4545.

The fire department said COVID safety protocols will be in effect at the cooling center. This includes social distancing and masking for all persons within the center. Beginning at 11:00 a.m., persons needing a ride to the cooling center via MATA may contact OEM at (901) 297-1680 to schedule pickup.