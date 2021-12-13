MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Shelby County Government is scheduled to break ground in Millington on Monday for an upcoming flood mitigation and recreational project.

Following a groundbreaking ceremony, construction will begin Monday for the $40 million grant-funded Big Creek Resilience Project, which will cover over 1,200 acres of land.

This Big Creek project will lower the ground level to allow flood water to redirect away from homes and businesses of Millington.

Millington experienced intense rain events that have led to major flooding due to climate change. In 2010 and 2011, the community experienced catastrophic flooding that significantly impacted thousands of residents.

“This massive flood mitigation project will not only make this community more resilient to the effects of climate change, but also create additional greenspace, trails, and recreational areas for families to enjoy,” Mayor Lee Harris said.

The Big Creek project will also include a playground, boardwalk, amphitheater, recreational space, and multiple trails.