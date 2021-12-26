MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hearts are broken across Memphis after a 12-year-old boy was shot inside his Orange Mound home early Christmas morning while simply playing video games.

Twelve-year-old Artemis Rayford was shot and killed in his Orange Mound home around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning, leaving neighbors heartbroken.

“He won’t come up this street, he won’t go down this street no more and like I said he go be missed cause I see him every day,” said neighbor Elnoid Parker. “When you see kids like that and you don’t see him no more, how they done lost their life it’s sad.”

Investigators are still trying to a motive for the shooting and locate a possible suspect. Regardless of the findings, Kenny Lee of Ride of Tears says their no excuse.

“This suppose to be Christmas morning, we suppose to be loving on each other and to sit up and no only shoot a child but take the child’s life, I’m mad as hell,” Lee said. “I’m mad as hell. I mean, where do we go from here?”

This week Memphis surpassed last year’s record of 332 homicides and, based on FBI crime statistics, was named the most dangerous cities in the country.

Community activist Frank Gotti believes it’s time for everyone hold each other accountable for their actions and put down the guns.

“People shouldn’t have to be afraid to go to the gas station to go to the grocery store to even come outside their house,” Gotti said. “We gotta come together and stop this. It ain’t go be on the council the police director, the mayor. It’s gone take us as a village to stand up for these kids. Somebody gotta standup.”

“This is no nothing to look at as a joke. It’s not funny or nothing,” Parker said. “This is a child’s life and this is a child I won’t see no more.”

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.