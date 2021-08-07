Commissioner Tami Sawyer to present resolution to purchase masks for SCS students, teachers

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wear face masks are seated at proper social distancing spacing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As more children go back to the physical classroom, families are expected to spend robustly on a wide range of items, particularly trendy clothing for the critical back-to-school season, according to one key spending measure. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer announced on Twitter she will present a resolution on Monday to purchase masks for students and in-person teachers at every public school in Shelby County.

Sawyer said she plans to introduce a resolution allocating $2 million to purchase a minimum of 500,000 Henry masks for students and teachers in the county.

Sawyer said the allocation will provide each student, teacher, and staff member with a minimum of two heavy duty, reusable, and washable masks.

Additionally, she said her and Dr. Cedrick Gray, director of education at the Shelby County mayor’s office, spoke to each superintendent who identified that this was a serious need.

Henry is owned by SCS alum Patrick Henry, also known as RichFresh.

