Collierville police officer dies of COVID complications

Officer Edgar Morris (photo, Collierville Police Dept.)

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Collierville Police Department said Saturday the department has lost an “outstanding” officer to complications from COVID-19.

Officer Edgar Morris specialized in traffic crash reconstruction and was the department’s radar instructor, CPD said. He began his job with the city in 2005.

“Edgar Morris was a professional police officer who carried out his duties with honor, integrity, and compassion. Our CPD family will do all we can to support Edgar’s wife of 14 years, Christy, and their two children, Edgar and Evan, during this terrible time,” Chief Dale Lane said in a Facebook post.

