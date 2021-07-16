Collierville family offers $15,000 reward and a clue to find teen’s killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville woman hopes a $15,000 reward will help police find the person who gunned down her son at a graduation party last month in Frayser.

Nakita Cannady said her son, Ronnie Ware, was on a crowded dance floor at The Juice event space on North Watkins when he was shot in the chest, and no one has come forward to tell police who was responsible.

“All I want is the who and why, you know?” said Cannady.

Thursday, Cannady and other family members posted a video online announcing they were offering a $15,000 reward to find the 18-year-old’s killer.

Ronnie Ware. Pictures courtesy of Nakita Cannady

Cannady says $13,000 was donated by family and friends, and the rest is from Crime Stoppers. Cannaday said the money is life-changing, and she is hoping someone will talk.

“We know we got a lot of people trying to throw us off by saying certain things, and that’s why we had to put the money up,” said Cannady.

Cannady said a missing necklace might also lead police to the person who shot her son. She said her son was wearing a custom-made chain with the letters YNC on it and said pictures of the necklace have been surfacing all over social media.

“There is a guy we have a picture of him wearing his necklace. He posted it on social media, and then he posted and said, long live Ronnie and a lot of people said Ronnie doesn’t even talk to him. He doesn’t even know that guy,” Cannady said.

Ronnie Ware with his mother wearing the missing necklace

Cannady believes her son was lured to the party, possibly by someone he did know. She said her son leaves behind a 10-month-old daughter, and her family needs closure.

“Call Crime Stoppers, and if they can lead to the rest, then the money is theirs,” said Cannady. “We just really want an arrest.”

Memphis Police have released few details about the June 5 shooting but say the suspect is believed to have been in a red vehicle.

If you know something that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (901 )528-CASH.