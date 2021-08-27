COGIC Convocation goes virtual due to COVID-19 concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Church of God in Christ, Inc., has announced the 2021 Holy Convocation will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter released Friday, Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard says the decision came after the recommendation of the organization’s Global Health & Wellness committee, as well as “much prayer and contemplation.”

Sheard says no onsite services, meetings or events will be held, and they are discouraging travel to Memphis during the week of the Convocation.

“There is nothing better than fellowship with the Saints, and I anticipated a great time of sharing in Memphis,” Sheard said. “However, your safety is of paramount importance, and we must continue to operate with care and wisdom amid this pandemic.”

Last year’s Holy Convocation was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Read the full letter here.