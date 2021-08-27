COGIC Convocation goes virtual due to COVID-19 concerns

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Church of God in Christ, Inc., has announced the 2021 Holy Convocation will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter released Friday, Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard says the decision came after the recommendation of the organization’s Global Health & Wellness committee, as well as “much prayer and contemplation.”

Sheard says no onsite services, meetings or events will be held, and they are discouraging travel to Memphis during the week of the Convocation.

“There is nothing better than fellowship with the Saints, and I anticipated a great time of sharing in Memphis,” Sheard said. “However, your safety is of paramount importance, and we must continue to operate with care and wisdom amid this pandemic.”

Last year’s Holy Convocation was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Read the full letter here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Mississippi emergency officials prepare for impacts from Hurricane Ida

Knoxville service member killed

BBB: Scammers targeting renters in need of assistance

County says camera policy excuses undercover deputies responsible for fatal shooting

Parents protest for virtual learning option at Shelby County Schools HQ

Ida set to be a major hurricane at landfall

More News