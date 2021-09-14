Clarksdale police say window shot at city hall after mayor received threats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Clarksdale, Mississippi police say someone shot out a window in Mayor Chuck Espy‘s office in City Hall, as police search for a person they say left threatening messages on the mayor’s phone.

A worker discovered the damage to the second-floor window Monday. Police believe the window was shot from the outside sometime over the weekend.

Local police have called on the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to look into the shooting.

Clarksdale Police are searching for the person responsible for the shooting. They ask anyone with information to call or text (662) 645-INFO or call (800) 222-8477 or (662) 621-8151.

Meanwhile, police say they’re looking for a man they say left threatening messages on the mayor’s personal cellphone on Aug. 14. They say the threats were directed at the mayor and three other people.

Police issued an arrest warrant in the stalking case for Joseph Pittman.