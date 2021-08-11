Clarksdale Police investigating shooting that left 21-year-old man dead

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Mississippi authorities are seeking help after a man was discovered shot to death at a home in Clarksdale.

The Clarksdale Police Department said officers were sent to the area of 7th Street and West Tallahatchie Street Tuesday evening on a welfare check.

They discovered 21-year-old Jaylin Davis on the ground. He had been shot multiple times and was dead.

No suspect information is available at this time. If you know anything, call the Clarksdale Police Department at 662-621-8152.

