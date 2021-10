MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is looking for 22-year-old Jada Bonner.

Bonner left the scene in a silver 2011 Chevy Impala with Tennessee tag 2T0-0N8. She may be injured.

She was last seen at the 2100 block of Westchester Drive at 4:37 PM wearing an orange/red hoodie and black pants.

If seen, please contact Memphis Police Department Communications at 901-636-2677

Update: she has been located.