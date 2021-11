MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police issued an alert for a missing adult, Marilyn Loy on Tuesday morning.

She was last seen at a Cordova Walgreens on the 8000 block of Macon Road.

Police said that Loy suffers from schizophrenia and onset dementia.

Loy is described as 5′ 2″, 120lbs with brown eyes and gray hair. She last seen wearing a dark jacket and a knit cap.

If you’ve seen this woman, you are asked to call Memphis Police, Missing Persons Division at 901-636-4479.