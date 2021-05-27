City pools set to re-open in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Right now, Memphis city pools are sealed tight, but that will soon change for the summer. The city confirms that pools will be back this year.

The City of Memphis hasn’t said what the pool hours will be this year, but they do expect city pools to open in late June or early July.

Parents like Elizabeth Lytle hope the pool at her neighborhood Gaisman Park opens soon.



“We have a lot of children in this neighborhood who don’t have activities to do during the summer. Not last summer but the summer before, the pool was frequently visited by different kids in the neighborhood,” says Lytle.

Information on Memphis city pools

The City of Memphis has taken to Social Media to encourage parents to sign up their kids for City Summer Camp. There are still plenty of open slots.

“We are making all the pools ready for this summer because we know they are gonna be in demand. We have opened the portal for summer camp for our children. We have thousands of applications already for that,” said Doug McGowen, Chief Operating Officer for the City of Memphis. “We are gonna follow all the CDC guidance and everything is gonna be sanitized. And there will be limits on how many people can be in the pool. That is one of the things our parks director has been working with Dr. Randolph on.”

In the wake of the coronavirus some parents may be concerned about pool safety when it comes to spreading the virus. But health officials say not to worry.



“It’s a respiratory virus, so it’s in the air. It transmits through the air. So swimming, it doesn’t do anything to increase anybody’s risk,” said David Sweat with the Shelby County Health Department.

Officials do say if you or your child are sick, stay home. That is the best safeguard. It’s advice those hoping to get back to the pool want everyone to take.



“I have seen them go to great lengths to protect people in the neighborhood and take safety measures, so I think it would be a great idea,” said Lytle.