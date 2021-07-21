City of Memphis to host school supply giveaway as prices soar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s time to gather those back-to-school supplies, and many parents are experiencing sticker shock when they go to the store.

Industry experts say part of the reason for the price jump is that when Covid shut down the country the supply chain was also put on hold and retailers are still trying to get back to normal. That means you’ll more than likely pay more for just about everything, including notebooks, pencils, backpacks and calculators.

To help offset costs, the city of Memphis is providing school supplies for free. The supply drive will be held Saturday, July 31, at the Pipkin Building at Tiger Lane. While there, kids can get a free haircut and even get their immunizations.

Vaccines will be given for Covid-19 to those 12 and up, and for other diseases, like measles to everyone who needs it.