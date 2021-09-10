Police have issued a City Watch Alert for Dorothy Mitchell. She was last seen near the 300 block of S. Pauline and S. Waldran Blvd. She was last seen near a family residence on Sept 7. She is believed to have early onset dementia, but it has not been diagnosed.
She is 65 years old, 5′ 2″, 150 lbs, and she was last seen wearing a red shirt with white writing and blue jeans pants.
If you or someone you know see this woman, you are urged to call Memphis Police: Missing Persons at (901) 636-4479
City alert issued for missing Memphis woman
Police have issued a City Watch Alert for Dorothy Mitchell. She was last seen near the 300 block of S. Pauline and S. Waldran Blvd. She was last seen near a family residence on Sept 7. She is believed to have early onset dementia, but it has not been diagnosed.