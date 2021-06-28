Christian Brothers University to require on-campus students, staff to get COVID shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Brothers University announced all on campus students, faculty and staff will need to provide proof of vaccination before the fall semester.

The rule applies to anyone who plans to live, attend classes or work on the main campus this fall, the university said in a release Monday. Exemptions will be made for medical and religious reasons, but those requests must be submitted by July 6. Proof of vaccination must be turned in by August 2.

The news comes several weeks after Rhodes College announced it would charge unvaccinated students a $1,500 fee per semester starting this fall. The college calls it a health and safety fee that is meant to cover the cost of weekly COVID testing unvaccinated students will have to undergo.

At this time, University of Memphis and UTHSC say they have no plans to issue similar mandates.