Children playing with fireworks spark fire at Whitehaven apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says children playing with fireworks started a fire at a Whitehaven apartment complex.

The fire happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday night at the New Horizon Apartments on Queensland Drive. According to the fire department, the fire was started accidentally by children playing with fireworks in the bedroom of an apartment.

The fire burned three units and caused an estimate of $150,000 in damages. The fire department says no injuries were reported.

The fire has left two families homeless. The fire department says Red Cross is providing assistance for them.