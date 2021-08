MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was reportedly injured in a shooting on Boxtown Road Friday night.

The shooting happened on Boxtown Road near Valley Road. The age of the child is not known at this time, but the Memphis Fire Department says the victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

There’s no word on what led to this shooting.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.