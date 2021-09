MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child was shot to death in Hickory Hill, and another child has been detained.

The shooting happened at the Hickory Farm Apartment Homes on Hickory Farms Drive off of Ridgeway Road at around 3:40 p.m. Police say a boy was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers reportedly have girl detained in connection with the shooting. Memphis Police have not said if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story.