Child fatally shot on Timothy Drive in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said another child was killed by gun violence early Friday after a shooting at a home on Timothy Drive in Whitehaven.

Memphis Police said a young girl was shot at a home on Timothy Drive around 2:30 a.m. She was rushed to a hospital, where she later died.

Police said a man was detained on the scene.

WREG’s Quametra Wilborn spoke to community members who said it’s time for gun violence against children needs to come to an end.

According to Memphis police, 17 children have died violently this year. Thirteen of those deaths were murders. Four were classified as negligent homicide.

Yet another Memphis family must bear the heartache of burying a child after Memphis Police said a little girl showed up at Methodist South Hospital overnight with a gunshot wound.

People living in the Whitehaven neighborhood are heartbroken after learning one of their young community members has died.

Family members of the child were too distraught to go on camera, but said they’re still trying to figure out exactly what happened.

Thursday, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich stood alongside community leaders to encourage the public to stand against gun violence by joining them in their fifth annual Unity Walk scheduled for this weekend.

“The gun violence is a plague on our community,” Weirich said.

During the news conference, Weirich read the names of 16 children including Kelby Shorty, Jarvis Triplett, and Kamari Reed.

“Those are the names of the children who have been killed at the hands of someone else this year. The youngest is one. The oldest is 17,” Weirich said.

Now, yet another child has been added to the list, making it 17 total deaths.

The Unity Walk Against Gun Violence is expected to start at 9 a.m. Saturday in Binghampton starting at the First Baptist Broad – Life Center.

Memphis Police said this shooting is an ongoing investigation.