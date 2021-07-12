Chief Davis, other leaders to meet with President Biden to discuss crime reduction

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is set to meet with several city mayors and law enforcement leaders from all over the United States to discuss reducing crime nationwide. Newly appointed Memphis Police chief CJ Davis will have a seat at the table.

The Wall Street Journal first reported this meeting over the weekend, which is slated for later today. Others planning to attend include Washington, D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser and chief David Brown of Chicago, among others.

Shootings and killings are up across the nation, including right here in our city There’s a nationwide push for police reform and Biden said he’s trying to work on that while also addressing the increase in violence across the board.

Last month, WREG told you about the White House’s plan to allow the city of Memphis to use money from the Covid-19 stimulus bill to combat gun violence. Chief Davis responded to that announcement with a statement, in part, “we look forward to utilizing these funds to enhance recruitment strategies, overtime costs for crime reduction initiatives, youth programs, training, and more.”

Biden will also host Attorney General Merrick Garland, and other anti-violence experts at the meeting.