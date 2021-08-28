Central, south Mississippi COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites closed ahead of Hurricane Ida

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi State Department of Health says COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites in central and south Mississippi will be closed ahead of Hurricane Ida.

The sites will be closed Monday, August 30 and Tuesday, August 31. The state health department says further closings are possible depending on weather conditions.

The health department says appointments and vaccinations that were made online will be available Thursday, if the weather permits.

Saturday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency ahead of the storm. Reeves said he’s also requested an Emergency Declaration by President Joe Biden.