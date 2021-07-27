CDC urges people to wear masks as new school year approaches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s time to mask up again.

That’s the word from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as they urge people once again to wear a mask inside. This comes as new cases associated with the Delta strain of COVID-19 grows and just weeks before school is set to start.

Shelby County Schools said masks will be mandated for everyone regardless of vaccination status. Other districts right now said masks are optional which has some parents concerned.

Here’s a list of schools where masks will be optional:

Additionally, DeSoto County Schools masks will be optional for that district as well.

In West Memphis officials told us no decision has been made. Originally, they were going to be optional, but they’re now waiting for further guidance from the state following the rise in cases and they expect more information to be released this week.

Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an Infectious Disease Specialist, said he is concerned about that there could be adults that are not vaccinated, without a mask in a classroom of children who don’t have the option right now to be vaccinated.

“Yes, it does concern me that anyone is having asymptomatic or symptomatic, mildly symptomatic infection around children who are unvaccinated. Children obviously, it’s been widely discussed and publicized have less chance of getting severe illness than elderly people but make no mistake children get sick from this,” said Threlkeld.

One concerned parent we talked to has elementary school aged children in the Germantown Municipal School District, where right now they’re saying masks will be optional.

“I was disappointed and I’m a product of Germantown Schools, we moved to Memphis and into the Germantown District specifically for the schools,” said the parent.

Threlkeld said with Delta variant comes uncertainty.

“During the first few weeks of the school year, and I’ve talked to several heads of school about this, we need to be on the conservative side of what we do. We need to err on the side of extra masking, extra distancing, extra testing,” said Threlkeld.

Below are statements from various schools across the Mid-South:

MMSD will Mask are recommended and optional for students and staff. However, we will also take into consideration guidelines from the CDC, TDH and SCHD. Educators are the WORLD’S BEST at being flexible. Yes, mask policies change at any time depending on the COVID numbers. Millington’s superintendent

We are aware that the CDC is planning to release updated COVID recommendations. We will review that information as we continue to plan for the start of the new school year. Spokesperson for Bartlett Schools

We do not have any changes to our protocols or procedures to announce at this time. We will continue to monitor and consider guidance from organizations such as the CDC. Lakeland Superintendent

Not at this point but would keep us posted Collierville Schools spokesperson