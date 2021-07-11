CDC, Shelby Co Health Dept. pushing to get kids back into the classroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The goal is getting kids back into the classroom safely this upcoming school year.

It is a mission from both the CDC and the Shelby County Health Department. This past week, the Centers for Disease Control, released its latest guidance as it relates to children. It’s something many parents may have been eagerly awaiting.

The issue at hand is how to safely get kids back into the classroom. The CDC called this a priority and said ‘students benefit from in-person learning,’ and Shelby County health leaders agree.

“We know that our children because of COVID have been sheltered in place for over 15 months,” said Dr. Lasonya Hall, the Interim Director of Shelby Co Health Department.

The health department opened its doors this weekend, for that very reason,vto help any student, 12 and over and their parents have another shot at getting the shot when it comes to the COVID 19 vaccine.

Dr. Hall said it was all hands on deck to make this happen with less than a month before students head back to class.

“This is an easy access, we have multiple units up and running,” Hall said.

The effort was in full swing to boost vaccination rates, especially among those who may have been hesitant, even skeptical about rolling up their sleeves.

“The paramedics here to advise on how to get the COVID shots, if there are any side effects from that,” Hall said.

Dr. Hall said the only reaction they saw is that of gratitude and optimism, as daily routines are gradually returning. But she added, it will take a collaborative effort.

“This is just another opportunity to really get into the community and provide quality service and programming,” said Hall.

The Shelby County Health Department will host Saturday services again on July 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, click here.