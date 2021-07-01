Video: Driver slams into woman’s car and flees the scene in another vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Coahoma County, Mississippi, are looking for the driver who seriously injured another motorist and then fled the scene in another car leaving behind his disabled vehicle.

It happened Tuesday night on Highway 322 Bellview Road, and it was all captured on camera.

Twenty-one-year-old Bonnie Wesley had just gotten off work and was taking some dog food to her father when someone slammed into the back of her car.

“All I remember is turning on my dad’s road, and that’s all I remember,” said Bonnie Wesley.

Surveillance video shows her slowing down to turn into her parent’s driveway and being hit from behind by a black Infiniti that appears to be speeding.

The impact caused Bonnie’s car to spin out of control across her parent’s yard. She narrowly missed hitting three other vehicles parked on the property.

“I just hear a boom,” said her father, Leon Wesley. “I ran to my daughter’s car and pulled the door open, and she was unresponsive and shaking,”

Leon said he ran back to his house to get his cell phone to call 911. He said the man in the Infiniti tried to blame the accident on his daughter before leaving the scene.

“He said something like ‘She totaled my car,'” said Leon. “I looked at him and said ‘No, I’m pretty sure you totaled her car.'”

In another video, you can see the driver and his passenger get into a four-door silver car and drive away. Bonnie’s mother, Rebecca Wesley, said a good Samaritan tried to get them to stay.

“There was another lady, I guess, who lived on the street, or she just stopped. She was making sure my daughter was alright,” said Rebecca. “She told the guys don’t leave, but they left anyway.”

Bonnie was transported to a hospital in Clarksdale, where she had to get staples in the back of her head. She was later moved to the trauma unit at the Regional Medical Center in Memphis to be treated for a couple of small brain bleeds.

She is now home and resting, but her family said she is not out of the woods yet.

“They put me on seizure medication to make sure I don’t have a seizure,” said Bonnie. “In two weeks, I go back to get another CT scan to make sure the bleeding has stopped.”

The Wesleys said the Infiniti that was abandoned did not have a license plate. So far, the Coahoma Sheriff’s Office has not released any information about who they might be looking for.

The Wesleys have posted video and pictures of the accident on social media, hoping the person who hit their daughter and ran will be caught.

“I think it’s wrong because if I hit someone, I would have stayed at the scene and checked on them to make sure they were okay,” said Bonnie.

If you have any information that can help investigators call the Clarksdale/Coahoma County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.