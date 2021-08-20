Catholic Diocese responds to new mask mandate in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Catholic Diocese sent out a letter Friday in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases as well as the county-wide mask mandate.
The letter, penned by the Bishop David P. Talley, encourages congregation members to wear masks inside public spaces as well as observe Centers for Disease Control’s guidance on the use of Holy Water.
The Bishop has said individual Pastors and administrators will decide which restrictions from previous Diocese decrees they will encourage.
Given high infection rates in Shelby County, however, Bishop Talley has asked that, “all Pastors and Administrators withhold the offering of the cup of blessings (Chalices of Holy Communion) until further notice.”
The Bishop strongly encourages face coverings while attending Holy Mass as well as recommending regular hand sanitation for those receiving or giving the Rite of Communion.
Bishop Talley sites the decisions, “for the good of all” by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI and current Pope Francis, to get vaccinated as an act of love, and encourages those who can to get vaccinated.