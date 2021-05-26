Carjacking, attempted murder suspect free on bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect in a Memphis carjacking is free despite being accused of attempted first-degree murder earlier this week.

Kedric Reese, 20, is accused of kidnapping, weapons charges and even attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly forced himself into a stranger’s car at a red light in northeast Memphis.

A driver was sitting in her car at the intersection when a white Chevy pulled up beside her. Authorities say Reese and a unnamed passenger got out, and pushed their way into her car, forcing her to drive at gunpoint.

Police say Reese forced her to drive to the Rivergrove Townhomes about four miles away.

Reese and the other man allegedly forced her to get out of the car before Reese said, “she’ll remember my face,” firing one round at the victim.

Police say they located the vehicle one day later, at a house with Reese inside. He’s been arrested and now faces six charges, including attempted first degree murder.

WREG researched Reese’s background. According to the Shelby County Justice Portal, he has 14 active warrants and 13 prior cases, with the first recorded case coming barely a month after his 18th birthday.

Reese, or someone close to him, covered part of a $250,000 bond earlier Wednesday. He’s due back in court Thursday morning.