Pilots in critical, serious conditions after plane goes down near West Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu emergency service crews responded to reports of a downed cargo plane after it was forced to make an emergency landing off the coast of West Oahu Friday morning. The pilots on board reported suffering apparent engine trouble.

The two pilots of the Transair Flight 810 were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the Boeing 737 cargo aircraft in the water around 2:30 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The state Department of Transportation confirmed the crash happened about two to four miles off the coast near Kalaeloa.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) rescued both crew members, the statement said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department also responded.

According to EMS, paramedics met with one of the pilots, a 50-year-old man, at the end of Lagoon Drive. The man was treated for a head injury and taken to a trauma emergency room in serious condition. EMS said he had multiple lacerations.

The other pilot was airlifted to Queen’s Medical Center by the USCG.

Transair is a cargo airline that only flies within Hawaii and operates a fleet of five planes.

The National Transportation Safety Board took to twitter to announce they are sending a team of investigators to look into the crash.

NTSB sending team of 7 investigators for investigation of Friday's crash of a Transair Boeing 737-200 cargo airplane in the waters off the island of Oahu near Honolulu. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) July 2, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this story.