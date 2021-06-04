One person injured, car riddled with bullets after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the hunt for the gunmen responsible for shooting a man at a South Memphis gas station.

Flashing blue lights fill the intersection of Walnut St. and E.H. Crump Boulevard late Thursday evening and at the center of it all was a Lexus next to a Valero gas station that was riddled with bullets.

Memphis Police said the man inside was sitting there when someone came along and fired at the vehicle. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said they believe the gunmen got away in a dark-colored vehicle.

Detectives searched the area looking for any clues to try to learn why this happened.

One man who only wanted to go by the name Hollywood said he was at the gas station before the shooting.

“You know, who’s to say,” he said. “One thing now, people are not shooting in the air no more. They’re going to get their man. That’s how it goes now.”

He said everything appeared fine, but he was not surprised to hear about the shooting given there were dozens of people outside.

“Fifteen to 20 people on this side. Fifteen to 20 people on that side. You got 10 people on this side. You know anything is bound to happen,” he added.

People living in this area told us this gas station is like a neighborhood meet up spot. So, it’s not uncommon to see a parking lot full of people.

One woman who lives nearby who did not want to be on camera. She said the crowds are concerning and trouble is never too far behind.

WREG did a search of crime stats in the area and learned in the past six months there have been several assaults, thefts and drug-related crimes reported either at the Valero or within a few yards.

“If something like that happened, it was random,” said Hollywood. “It was just something that happened. Everybody knows everybody.”

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.