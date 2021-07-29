Cannabis company sues Tennessee Titans’ Julio Jones, others

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Court records show that Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones faces allegations of illegally harvesting and selling millions of dollars of cannabis in California.

California-based cannabis company Genetixs filed the suit recently against a handful of defendants including Jones, former Atlanta Falcons player Roddy White and White’s company, SLW Holdings.

The complaint claims the defendants failed to report cannabis sales since March, estimating they’ve harvested and sold $3 million in cannabis per month.

A spokesperson for the Titans said the team has no comment on the lawsuit.

An attorney representing Jones, White and SLW Holdings, told The Tennessean newspaper the lawsuit’s allegations are “conspiracy theories.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

