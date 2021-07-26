California’s largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West

INDIAN FALLS, Ca. — California’s largest wildfire merged with a smaller blaze and destroyed homes in remote areas with limited access for firefighters. Meanwhile, numerous other fires gained strength and threatened property across the U.S. West.

The massive Dixie Fire had already leveled a dozen houses and other structures when it tore through the tiny community of Indian Falls after dark Saturday. An updated damage estimate was not available Sunday. That blaze is 21% contained.

Firefighter Jason Prado monitors flames as his crew burns vegetation to stop the Dixie Fire from spreading near Prattville in Plumas County, Calif., on Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Flames from the Dixie Fire consume a home in the Indian Falls community of Plumas County, Calif., Saturday, July 24, 2021. The fire destroyed multiple residences as it tore through the area. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A firefighter passes a burning home as the Dixie Fire flares in Plumas County, Calif., Saturday, July 24, 2021. The fire destroyed multiple residences as it tore through the Indian Falls community. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Flames consume a home as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community in Plumas County, Calif., Saturday, July 24, 2021. The fire destroyed multiple residences in the area. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Firefighters watch flames burst from a propane tank as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community in Plumas County, Calif., on Saturday, July 24, 2021. The fire destroyed multiple residences in the area. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Flames consume a home as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community in Plumas County, Calif., on Saturday, July 24, 2021. The fire destroyed multiple residences in the area. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Seen in a long exposure photograph, the Dixie Fire burns behind a bridge in Plumas County, Calif., on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Firefighters also reported progress against the nation’s largest wildfire, the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon. It’s 46% contained.

Fires also burned in Washington, Idaho and Montana.