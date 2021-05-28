Bystanders hit as gunshots ring out at Binghampton apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police swarmed a Binghamton apartment complex on Yale Avenue Thursday evening in response to a shooting.

Residents, young and old, watched as detectives carried out their investigation.

According to a Memphis Police report, one victim was working on his vehicle near his apartment when three men walked over to him with guns. Held at gunpoint, the victim was walked across the parking lot to another apartment unit.

Reports said the suspects tried to bring a family member to the door but he wasn’t home. So, they let the victim go but not peacefully.

Police said the suspects fired at the victim as he walked away.

In response, the victim’s girlfriend came outside and fired back, according to reports.

“When I came out, I did see two cars drive off, and then they were gone. I heard screaming and I thought someone was hurt. Somebody did end up getting hurt,” said one resident who did not want to be identified.

In the process, two bystanders were hit, multiple apartment units were shot into, and at least two vehicles were hit. We also learned the victim’s girlfriend was hit in the foot, as well.

“I was in my room and I heard a whole lot of gunshots. I fell on the floor,” said the resident.

According to reports, the victim told police he had recently got into a verbal altercation with the suspect’s family.

The woman we spoke to said several children live in the apartment complex, and many of them were outside at the time of the shooting.

“Before I came in the house, like 20 minutes before that happened, it was kids outside. They’re always outside,” the resident said.

Police said all the gunshot victims were taken to the hospital with one in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released. If you know anything, you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.