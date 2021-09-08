Byhalia man accused of shooting at driver on I-55 in Arkansas

Gerald Koelling

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 63-year-old Byhalia, Mississippi man was arrested after authorities say he fired a gun at a driver on Interstate 55 near the Arkansas-Tennessee border Tuesday night.

Gerald Koelling is jailed in West Memphis, Arkansas and is expected to be charged with committing a terroristic act, a felony, Arkansas’ Department of Public Safety said.

Koelling and the other driver were going northbound on I-55 around 9:30 p.m. Koelling was stopped and taken into custody by an Arkansas state trooper near the Crittenden County-Poinsett County line.

The victim in the shooting, a 29-year-old Jonesboro man, was not injured. Investigators said a bullet hit the rear of his vehicle.

