MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Six suspects burglarized the local City Gear around 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 5. Two days later on Dec. 7, the six suspects burglarized the business again around 5:00 a.m., according to Memphis Police.

The six men stole a total of over $30,000 in Nike shoes and clothing.

On Dec. 5, the suspects fled the scene in a stolen tan Ford F150 and White Chrysler 300. On Dec. 7, the suspects fled the scene in a lime green Infiniti, dark Infiniti G35, and a dark sedan.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information about the incidents, you are urged to call 901-528-CASH.